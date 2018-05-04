FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 11:53 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Wall Street opens lower after U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday after data showed weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs and wages growth in April, while unemployment rate dropped to a 17-1/2-year low.

Trader Michael Capolino shouts out a bid on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 64.93 points, or 0.27 percent, at the open to 23,865.22. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 8.28 points, or 0.31 percent, at 2,621.45. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 22.48 points, or 0.32 percent, to 7,065.67 at the opening bell.

    Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
