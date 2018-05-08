Wall Street opens lower ahead of Trump Iran decision

(Reuters) - Wall Street opened slightly lower on Tuesday, weighed down by technology and consumer discretionary stocks, while investors awaited President Donald Trump’s decision on Iran nuclear deal later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 15.97 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 24,341.35. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.37 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,670.26. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 9.87 points, or 0.14 percent, to 7,255.34 at the opening bell.