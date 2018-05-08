FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 11:51 AM / in 23 minutes

Wall Street opens lower ahead of Trump Iran decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wall Street opened slightly lower on Tuesday, weighed down by technology and consumer discretionary stocks, while investors awaited President Donald Trump’s decision on Iran nuclear deal later in the day.

People walk past the New York Stock Exchange June 15, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 15.97 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 24,341.35. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.37 points, or 0.09 percent, at 2,670.26. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 9.87 points, or 0.14 percent, to 7,255.34 at the opening bell.

    Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

