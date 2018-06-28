Wall Street opens lower as Amazon buy hits drug stocks

(Reuters) - Amazon’s move to entrench itself in the health sector sent drug stocks sliding on Thursday, but gains in financial and technology stocks, helped Wall Street keep its footing.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 53.40 points, or 0.22 percent, at the open to 24,064.19. The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.94 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,698.69. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.97 points, or 0.09 percent, to 7,438.11 at the opening bell.