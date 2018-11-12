Wall Street opens lower as Apple drags

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 9, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, as a slide in Apple Inc (AAPL.O) after weak forecasts from two of its suppliers and losses in tobacco companies offset early gains from a rebound in oil prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 29.97 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 25,959.33. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 7.08 points, or 0.25 percent, at 2,773.93. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 42.86 points, or 0.58 percent, to 7,364.05 at the opening bell.