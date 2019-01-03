Wall Street opens lower as Apple sales warning drags tech

FILE PHOTO: A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., January 2, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, weighed by a drop in the technology sector after Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) rare sales warning inflamed fears that the Sino-U.S. trade war and a slowing China economy would eat into corporate profits more than expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 169.85 points, or 0.73 percent, at the open to 23,176.39. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 18.11 points, or 0.72 percent, at 2,491.92. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 81.16 points, or 1.22 percent, to 6,584.77 at the opening bell.