October 10, 2018 / 12:23 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Wall Street opens lower as bond yields gain

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened broadly lower on Wednesday, as Treasury yields rose after data showed U.S. producer prices climbed last month, suggesting there was no relief on inflation pressures.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 6.44 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,873.90. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 43.94 points, or 0.57 percent, to 7,694.08 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 11.16 points, or 0.04 percent, to 26,441.73

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru

