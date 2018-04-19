FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 11:47 AM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Wall Street opens lower as chip stocks, Apple drag

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The benchmark S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq opened lower after three days of gains on Thursday as technology stocks took a beating from Apple’s decline and weakness in chipmakers.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 36.77 points, or 0.15 percent, at the open to 24,711.30. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 7.48 points, or 0.28 percent, at 2,701.16. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 36.62 points, or 0.50 percent, to 7,258.62 at the opening bell.

    Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

