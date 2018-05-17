Wall Street opens lower as Cisco drags, bond yields climb

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday after Cisco’s disappointing forecast pressured all the three main indexes, while concerns over rising U.S. Treasury yields and looming trade talks persisted.

FILE PHOTO: Traders and guests gather for the IPO of PermRock Royalty Trust on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 16.53 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 24,752.40.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.75 points, or 0.10 percent, at 2,719.71. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 18.72 points, or 0.25 percent, to 7,379.58 at the opening bell.