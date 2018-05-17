Wall Street opens lower as Cisco drags, bond yields climb

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday after Cisco’s disappointing forecast pressured all the three main indexes, while concerns over rising U.S. Treasury yields and looming trade talks persisted.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 16.53 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 24,752.40.
The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.75 points, or 0.10 percent, at 2,719.71. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 18.72 points, or 0.25 percent, to 7,379.58 at the opening bell.
Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru