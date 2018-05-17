FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 11:41 AM / in 35 minutes

Wall Street opens lower as Cisco drags, bond yields climb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday after Cisco’s disappointing forecast pressured all the three main indexes, while concerns over rising U.S. Treasury yields and looming trade talks persisted.

FILE PHOTO: Traders and guests gather for the IPO of PermRock Royalty Trust on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 16.53 points, or 0.07 percent, at the open to 24,752.40.

    The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.75 points, or 0.10 percent, at 2,719.71. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 18.72 points, or 0.25 percent, to 7,379.58 at the opening bell.

    Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru

