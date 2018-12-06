Wall Street opens lower as Huawei executive arrest fans trade worries

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks tumbled at open on Thursday, as the arrest of a top executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei for extradition to the United States sparked fears of a flare-up in Sino-U.S. tensions, while sliding oil prices added to the pressure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 289.65 points, or 1.16 percent, at the open to 24,737.42.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 36.55 points, or 1.35 percent, at 2,663.51. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 141.37 points, or 1.97 percent, to 7,017.05 at the opening bell.