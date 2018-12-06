Business News
December 6, 2018 / 12:45 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Wall Street opens lower as Huawei executive arrest fans trade worries

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., December 4, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks tumbled at open on Thursday, as the arrest of a top executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei for extradition to the United States sparked fears of a flare-up in Sino-U.S. tensions, while sliding oil prices added to the pressure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 289.65 points, or 1.16 percent, at the open to 24,737.42.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 36.55 points, or 1.35 percent, at 2,663.51. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 141.37 points, or 1.97 percent, to 7,017.05 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

