A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 6, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower for the third straight day on Wednesday, as worries persisted over the outcome of U.S.-China trade negotiations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 31.30 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 25,933.79.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.44 points, or 0.15%, at 2,879.61. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.52 points, or 0.22%, to 7,946.24 at the opening bell.