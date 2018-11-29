Wall Street opens lower as investors turn cautious with G20 in focus

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday as investors took a cautious stance in the run up to U.S.-China trade talks at the upcoming G20 Summit after President Donald Trump said there was “a long way to go” on tariffs with Beijing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 22.78 points, or 0.09 percent, at the open to 25,343.65.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 6.82 points, or 0.25 percent, at 2,736.97. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 24.22 points, or 0.33 percent, to 7,267.37 at the opening bell.