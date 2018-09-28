FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 11:52 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Wall Street opens lower as Italy's budget, trade concerns weigh

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, the last trading day of the third quarter, weighed by bank stocks as Italy’s budget worries roiled financial markets and trade concerns hurt sentiment.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 20, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 32.27 points, or 0.12 percent, at the open to 26,407.66.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 3.97 points, or 0.14 percent, at 2,910.03. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 17.46 points, or 0.22 percent, to 8,024.50 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

