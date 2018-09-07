FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 11:48 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Wall Street opens lower as robust jobs raise rate hike fears

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday, as strong jobs data highlighted tightening labor market conditions and cemented expectations for the Federal Reserve increasing interest rates.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 44.85 points, or 0.17 percent, at the open to 25,951.02.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.79 points, or 0.34 percent, at 2,868.26. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 43.94 points, or 0.55 percent, to 7,878.79 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

