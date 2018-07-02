Wall Street opens lower as tariff worries weigh

(Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes opened about half a percent lower on Monday, starting the second half of 2018 on a grim note due to mounting worries of a tariff war between the United States and its trading partners.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 109.88 points, or 0.45 percent, at the open to 24,161.53. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 13.42 points, or 0.49 percent, at 2,704.95. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 58.41 points, or 0.78 percent, to 7,451.90 at the opening bell.
Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur