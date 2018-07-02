Wall Street opens lower as tariff worries weigh

(Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes opened about half a percent lower on Monday, starting the second half of 2018 on a grim note due to mounting worries of a tariff war between the United States and its trading partners.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 109.88 points, or 0.45 percent, at the open to 24,161.53. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 13.42 points, or 0.49 percent, at 2,704.95. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 58.41 points, or 0.78 percent, to 7,451.90 at the opening bell.