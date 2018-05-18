Wall Street opens lower as tech stocks weigh

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday due to losses in technology stocks including Applied Materials and Alphabet, while investors kept a close watch on U.S.-China trade talks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 6.26 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 24,707.72. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.78 points, or 0.10 percent, at 2,717.35. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 18.14 points, or 0.25 percent, to 7,364.34 at the opening bell.
Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva