May 18, 2018 / 11:47 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Wall Street opens lower as tech stocks weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday due to losses in technology stocks including Applied Materials and Alphabet, while investors kept a close watch on U.S.-China trade talks.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, NY, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 6.26 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 24,707.72. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.78 points, or 0.10 percent, at 2,717.35. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 18.14 points, or 0.25 percent, to 7,364.34 at the opening bell.

    Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

