Wall Street opens lower as tech stocks weigh

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday due to losses in technology stocks including Applied Materials and Alphabet, while investors kept a close watch on U.S.-China trade talks.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, (NYSE) in New York, NY, U.S., April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 6.26 points, or 0.03 percent, at the open to 24,707.72. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.78 points, or 0.10 percent, at 2,717.35. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 18.14 points, or 0.25 percent, to 7,364.34 at the opening bell.