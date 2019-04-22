Business News
April 22, 2019 / 12:17 PM / in 35 minutes

Wall Street opens lower as technology stocks weigh

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A street sign for Wall Street hangs in front of the New York Stock Exchange May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged lower at the open on Monday, weighed down by technology shares, as investors took a cautious stance at the start of what is expected to be the busiest week of the first-quarter earnings season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 48.77 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 26,510.77. The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.25 points, or 0.22%, at 2,898.78. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 28.69 points, or 0.36%, to 7,969.37 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below