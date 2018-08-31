FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018 / 11:45 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Wall Street opens lower as trade concerns weigh

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday for a second day in a row, as concerns about the ongoing trade talks between the United States and other major economies hampered a record rally for the major indexes.

A trader works at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 27, 2018. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 22.07 points, or 0.08 percent, at the open to 25,964.85. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.76 points, or 0.10 percent, at 2,898.37. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 9.05 points, or 0.11 percent, to 8,079.31 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

