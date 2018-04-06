Wall Street opens lower as trade war fears escalate

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday as renewed fears of a trade conflict between the United States and China outweighed a lower-than-expected March jobs data that eased concerns over aggressive interest rate hikes.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 234.05 points, or 0.96 percent, to 24,271.17. The S&P 500 .SPX lost 22.96 points, or 0.862237 percent, to 2,639.88. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 78.46 points, or 1.11 percent, to 6,998.10.