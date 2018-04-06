FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 6, 2018 / 11:55 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Wall Street opens lower as trade war fears escalate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday as renewed fears of a trade conflict between the United States and China outweighed a lower-than-expected March jobs data that eased concerns over aggressive interest rate hikes.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 234.05 points, or 0.96 percent, to 24,271.17. The S&P 500 .SPX lost 22.96 points, or 0.862237 percent, to 2,639.88. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 78.46 points, or 1.11 percent, to 6,998.10.

    Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.