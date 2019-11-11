Wall Street opens lower as Trump, Hong Kong sour mood

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as comments by President Donald Trump dampened expectations around a U.S.-China trade deal, while escalating violence in Hong Kong added to investor worries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 100.58 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 27,580.66. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 12.75 points, or 0.41%, at 3,080.33. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 44.05 points, or 0.52%, to 8,431.26 at the opening bell.