Business News
November 11, 2019 / 1:04 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Wall Street opens lower as Trump, Hong Kong sour mood

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as comments by President Donald Trump dampened expectations around a U.S.-China trade deal, while escalating violence in Hong Kong added to investor worries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 100.58 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 27,580.66. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 12.75 points, or 0.41%, at 3,080.33. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 44.05 points, or 0.52%, to 8,431.26 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below