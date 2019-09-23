Business News
September 23, 2019 / 11:39 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Wall Street opens lower as U.S.-China trade optimism fades

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as investors fretted over progress in Sino-U.S. trade talks and waited for a slew of reports to gauge the health of the domestic economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 83.62 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 26,851.45.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 8.57 points, or 0.29%, at 2,983.50. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 11.18 points, or 0.14%, to 8,106.49 at the opening bell.

