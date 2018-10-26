FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 11:51 AM / in 34 minutes

Wall Street opens lower, healthy GDP growth dulls corporate slowdown pain

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, as disappointing earnings from Amazon and Alphabet rekindled a rush to dump technology and high-growth stocks, but losses were limited by data that showed economic growth slowed less than expected last quarter.

At 9:30 a.m. EDT the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 242.70 points, or 0.97 percent, at 24,741.85, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 39.12 points, or 1.45 percent, at 2,666.45 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was down 178.88 points, or 2.44 percent, at 7,139.46.

Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

