Wall Street opens lower in shortened session

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell at open in a shortened session on Monday, with investors digesting a raft of news from Washington over the weekend amid the benchmark S&P 500’s worst December since the Great Depression.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 128.09 points, or 0.57 percent, at the open to 22,317.28.
The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 16.06 points, or 0.66 percent, at 2,400.56. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 54.51 points, or 0.86 percent, to 6,278.49 at open.
Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru