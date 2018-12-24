Wall Street opens lower in shortened session

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 21, 2018. REUTERS/Bryan R Smith/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell at open in a shortened session on Monday, with investors digesting a raft of news from Washington over the weekend amid the benchmark S&P 500’s worst December since the Great Depression.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 128.09 points, or 0.57 percent, at the open to 22,317.28.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 16.06 points, or 0.66 percent, at 2,400.56. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 54.51 points, or 0.86 percent, to 6,278.49 at open.