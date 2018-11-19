Wall Street opens lower on Apple concerns, trade uncertainties

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as shares of Apple and its suppliers were hit by ongoing concerns of slowing demand for iPhones, while conflicting signals of a potential truce in the China-U.S. trade dispute added to market jitters.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20.61 points, or 0.08 percent, at the open to 25,392.61. The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.53 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,730.74. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.63 points, or 0.42 percent, to 7,217.24 at the opening bell.