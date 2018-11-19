Business News
November 19, 2018 / 1:09 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Wall Street opens lower on Apple concerns, trade uncertainties

1 Min Read

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., November 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as shares of Apple and its suppliers were hit by ongoing concerns of slowing demand for iPhones, while conflicting signals of a potential truce in the China-U.S. trade dispute added to market jitters.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 20.61 points, or 0.08 percent, at the open to 25,392.61. The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.53 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,730.74. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.63 points, or 0.42 percent, to 7,217.24 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.