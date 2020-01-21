Wall Street opens lower on China virus outbreak, growth worries

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, as worries about the fallout from a deadly virus outbreak in China and a gloomy growth outlook from the IMF stalled a record rally on Wall Street.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 79.05 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 29,269.05. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 8.59 points, or 0.26%, at 3,321.03. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 27.88 points, or 0.30%, to 9,361.07 at the opening bell.