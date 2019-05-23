Business News
May 23, 2019 / 11:40 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Wall Street opens lower on fears of broader trade spat with China

1 Min Read

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, as investors feared that the U.S.-China trade spat could spiral into a technology cold war between the two countries, with no signs of a resolution in sight.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118.62 points, or 0.46%, at the open to 25,657.99. The S&P 500 opened lower by 19.57 points, or 0.69%, at 2,836.70. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 90.13 points, or 1.16%, to 7,660.72 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

