Wall Street opens lower on fears of broader trade spat with China

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 16, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Thursday, as investors feared that the U.S.-China trade spat could spiral into a technology cold war between the two countries, with no signs of a resolution in sight.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118.62 points, or 0.46%, at the open to 25,657.99. The S&P 500 opened lower by 19.57 points, or 0.69%, at 2,836.70. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 90.13 points, or 1.16%, to 7,660.72 at the opening bell.