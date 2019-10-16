Business News
October 16, 2019 / 12:09 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Wall Street opens lower on fresh China worries

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower Wednesday, as legislation targeting the Hong Kong protests stoked fears of more friction with China, even as another batch of positive earnings reports underscored a solid start to third-quarter results.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 52.49 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 26,972.31.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 6.00 points, or 0.20%, at 2,989.68. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 28.90 points, or 0.35%, to 8,119.81 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below