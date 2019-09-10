Business News
September 10, 2019 / 1:36 PM / Updated 6 minutes ago

Wall Street opens lower on global growth fears

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, as weak economic data from China pointed to slowing growth in the world’s second largest economy, adding to fears of a global recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 29.68 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 26,805.83. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 7.42 points, or 0.25%, at 2,971.01. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 37.46 points, or 0.46%, to 8,049.98 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

