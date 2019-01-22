Business News
January 22, 2019 / 12:54 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Wall Street opens lower on global growth worries

1 Min Read

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday after rallying for four straight weeks, as fears of a global economic slowdown resurfaced after the International Monetary Fund trimmed its growth outlook in a week of heavy corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 98.59 points, or 0.40 percent, at the open to 24,607.76. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 12.83 points, or 0.48 percent, at 2,657.88. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 47.66 points, or 0.67 percent, to 7,109.57 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

