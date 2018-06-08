FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2018 / 11:43 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Wall Street opens lower on iPhone worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Friday led by falls in shares of Apple and its suppliers, including Advanced Micro Devices and Qualcomm, following a report that the iPhone maker was planning to produce fewer new phones this year than last.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., June 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 26.52 points, or 0.11 percent, to 25,214.89. The S&P 500 .SPX lost 3.58 points, or 0.129225 percent, to 2,766.79. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 24.90 points, or 0.33 percent, to 7,610.17.

    Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
