Wall Street opens lower on renewed trade war concerns

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped at the open on Thursday on worries of a looming trade war with the European Union that outweighed optimism over renewed efforts in Italy to form a government.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 46.99 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 24,620.79. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 3.03 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,720.98. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 6.87 points, or 0.09 percent, to 7,455.58 at the opening bell.
Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru