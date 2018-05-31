FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 12:04 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Wall Street opens lower on renewed trade war concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped at the open on Thursday on worries of a looming trade war with the European Union that outweighed optimism over renewed efforts in Italy to form a government.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 46.99 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 24,620.79. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 3.03 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,720.98. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 6.87 points, or 0.09 percent, to 7,455.58 at the opening bell.

    Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru

