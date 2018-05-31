Wall Street opens lower on renewed trade war concerns

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped at the open on Thursday on worries of a looming trade war with the European Union that outweighed optimism over renewed efforts in Italy to form a government.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 46.99 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 24,620.79. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 3.03 points, or 0.11 percent, at 2,720.98. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 6.87 points, or 0.09 percent, to 7,455.58 at the opening bell.