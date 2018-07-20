Wall Street opens lower on renewed trade war fears

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Friday as industrial stocks fell on worries of an escalation in trade war after President Donald Trump toughened his stance against China, but gains in Microsoft capped losses.

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 23.36 points, or 0.09 percent, at the open to 25,041.14. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.06 points, or 0.00 percent, at 2,804.55. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 17.78 points, or 0.23 percent, to 7,843.08 at the opening bell.