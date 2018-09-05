FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 11:39 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Wall Street opens lower on tariff woes, social media stocks in focus

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday as investors considered the likelihood of President Donald Trump going through with plans to impose a fresh round of tariffs on Chinese goods right after consultations end on Thursday.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Focus also remained on social media stocks as top Facebook (FB.O) and Twitter (TWTR.N) executives testify in front of the U.S. Congress.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 32.64 points, or 0.13 percent, at the open to 25,919.84.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 5.13 points, or 0.18 percent, at 2,891.59. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 17.71 points, or 0.22 percent, to 8,073.53 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

