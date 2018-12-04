Wall Street opens lower on trade truce doubts, bond market nerves

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 3, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, as investors turned skeptical of the chances of a breakthrough in the U.S.-China trade talks, while a flattening U.S. yield curve raised fears of a slowing domestic economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 73.87 points, or 0.29 percent, at the open to 25,752.56.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 7.94 points, or 0.28 percent, at 2,782.43. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 33.57 points, or 0.45 percent, to 7,407.95 at the opening bell.