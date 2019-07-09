Wall Street opens lower on trade war fallout concerns

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., July 1, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, weighed down by worries over the impact of a protracted U.S.-China trade spat on company earnings and lowered expectations of a sharp interest rate cut later this month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 81.02 points, or 0.30%, at the open to 26,725.12.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 10.43 points, or 0.35%, at 2,965.52. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 36.97 points, or 0.46%, to 8,061.41 at the opening bell.