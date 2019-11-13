Business News
November 13, 2019 / 12:39 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Wall Street opens lower on trade worries, Hong Kong unrest

1 Min Read

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped at open on Wednesday after President Donald Trump threatened to “substantially” raise tariffs if China did not strike a trade deal with the United States and on escalating tensions in Hong Kong.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 69.45 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 27,622.04.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 7.66 points, or 0.25%, at 3,084.18. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 31.07 points, or 0.37%, to 8,455.02 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below