August 9, 2019

Wall Street opens lower on trade worries

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened lower on Friday, dragged down by technology shares, as investors grappled with fresh U.S.-China trade tensions, political turmoil in Italy and a surprise contraction in Britain’s economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 41.10 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 26,337.09. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 7.58 points, or 0.26%, at 2,930.51. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 41.97 points, or 0.52%, to 7,997.19 at the opening bell.

