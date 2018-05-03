Wall Street opens lower on U.S.-China trade tensions

(Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Thursday as investors remained on edge about U.S.-China trade talks, while the latest round of earnings added little cheer.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 2, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 88.75 points, or 0.37 percent, at the open to 23,836.23. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 7.59 points, or 0.29 percent, at 2,628.08. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 35.87 points, or 0.51 percent, to 7,065.03 at the opening bell.