Wall Street opens mixed as Boeing offsets weak earnings reports

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., October 22, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened mixed on Wednesday as Boeing rose after reaffirming the timeline for its grounded 737 MAX’s return to service, countering losses from Caterpillar and Texas Instruments, which fell on weak forecasts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 47.14 points, or 0.18%, at the open to 26,835.24. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 1.98 points, or 0.07%, at 2,994.01. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 14.06 points, or 0.17%, to 8,090.24 at the opening bell.