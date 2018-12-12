Wall Street opens sharply higher on trade optimism

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 11, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped at open on Wednesday as the Wall Street Journal report about China’s plans to increase access for foreign firms added to earlier optimism on trade from Trump’s upbeat comments.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 138.85 points, or 0.57 percent, at the open to 24,509.09. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 21.45 points, or 0.81 percent, at 2,658.23. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 95.17 points, or 1.35 percent, to 7,127.00 at the opening bell.