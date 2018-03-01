Wall Street opens slightly higher after consumer data

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened slightly higher on Thursday, after data showed consumer spending in January notched its smallest increase in five months and core inflation rose less than expected, easing worries about faster U.S. rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 36.39 points, or 0.15 percent, to 25,065.59. The S&P 500 .SPX gained 4.74 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,718.57. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 18.13 points, or 0.25 percent, to 7,291.14.