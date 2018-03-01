FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2018 / 12:26 PM / in 34 minutes

Wall Street opens slightly higher after consumer data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened slightly higher on Thursday, after data showed consumer spending in January notched its smallest increase in five months and core inflation rose less than expected, easing worries about faster U.S. rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 36.39 points, or 0.15 percent, to 25,065.59. The S&P 500 .SPX gained 4.74 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,718.57. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 18.13 points, or 0.25 percent, to 7,291.14.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru

