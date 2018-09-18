FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 18, 2018 / 11:42 AM / Updated 19 minutes ago

Wall Street opens slightly higher as oil, tech resist tariff woes

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday, buoyed by a rise in oil prices and concessions that analysts said made the latest round of trade tariffs on China less damaging than initially feared.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 14.09 points, or 0.05 percent, at the open to 26,076.21.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 1.94 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,890.74. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 7.77 points, or 0.10 percent, to 7,903.57 at the opening bell.

Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
