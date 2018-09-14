Wall Street opens slightly higher as trade war fears ease

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Friday, as hopes that the United States and China would start new trade talks calmed investor worries and technology stocks rose.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 7, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 23.57 points, or 0.09 percent, at the open to 26,169.56. The S&P 500 opened higher by 2.20 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,906.38. The Nasdaq Composite gained 12.45 points, or 0.16 percent, to 8,026.16 at the opening bell.