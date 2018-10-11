Wall Street opens slightly lower after CPI data

(Reuters) - Wall Street opened lower on Thursday, but not as much as stock futures had indicated, after data showed consumer prices rose less than expected in September, indicating inflation pressures were easing.

A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan in New York, U.S., October 11, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 80.35 points, or 0.31 percent, at the open to 25,518.39. The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.81 points, or 0.32 percent, at 2,776.87. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 33.98 points, or 0.46 percent, to 7,388.07 at the opening bell.