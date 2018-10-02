Wall Street opens slightly lower on Italian concerns

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks slipped at the open on Tuesday, with bank stocks the biggest drags, pressured by turmoil in European markets following an Italian lawmaker’s anti-euro comments and as relief from a reworked NAFTA deal faded.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., September 21, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 2.30 points, or 0.01 percent, at the open to 26,648.91. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.79 points, or 0.03 percent, at 2,923.80. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 12.83 points, or 0.16 percent, to 8,024.48 at the opening bell.